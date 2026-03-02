Manipur govt stands committed to healing, rebuilding and moving forward together: CM Khemchand

Imphal, Mar 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Monday said the state government remains committed to healing, rebuilding and moving forward together while ensuring peace and security for every citizen.

Singh made the statement during a meeting with representatives of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, who discussed the current needs of those residing in relief camps across the valley districts.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Singh said, "Engaged in detailed deliberations regarding the safe and dignified resettlement of IDPs from Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi who are yet to return to their homes. Reaffirmed that their resettlement remains a priority, and every necessary step is being carefully examined to ensure long-term security and stability." He also said, "For families already resettled, we reviewed measures to strengthen their rehabilitation, livelihood support, and overall welfare so that they may rebuild their lives with confidence and dignity." "Our government stands committed to healing, rebuilding and moving forward together -- ensuring peace, inclusivity and a secure future for every citizen of Manipur," he added.