Manipur govt to provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family

Imphal, Jun 14 (PTI) The Manipur government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family as "immediate relief", an official said on Friday.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening, he said.

The meeting also "deliberated on several issues of the state and resolved to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs)", who have been affected by the ethnic violence.

More than 1.88 lakh people have been affected and over 24,000 houses damaged, mostly in Imphal Valley, in floods in the last week of May as river embankments were breached following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal. PTI COR ACD