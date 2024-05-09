Manipur govt will compensate farmers affected by hailstorm: CM

Imphal, May 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said his government will compensate farmers who suffered losses in the hailstorm that struck the state on May 5.

Advertisment

Singh made the statement during his visit to the Bishnupur district where he met families affected by the disaster.

"I want to assure you that the government through the deputy commissioners will definitely try to compensate the losses incurred by farmers in the recent hailstorm," he said.

"I will soon inform officials to visit the place and discuss what assistance could be given," he added.

Singh said a new scheme for agriculture and horticulture will be launched to help farmers.

Seeking assistance from local clubs in repairing the damaged houses, he said, "Reconstruction materials including tin sheets will reach within four days." Over 15,000 houses were damaged and hectares of farmland were devastated by the massive hailstorm that struck the state. PTI CORR SOM