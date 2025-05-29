Manipur govt will ensure Gwaltabi incident does not occur in future: Chief Secretary

Imphal, May 29 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Thursday said that the government will ensure that the incident at Gwaltabi, where security forces allegedly covered the state's name written in the windshield of a bus with a white paper, does not occur in future.

He said the administration is committed to the integrity of the state of Manipur.

Addressing a press conference with Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, the chief secretary said the recently concluded Shirui festival at Ukhrul district attracted about 1.70 lakh people and people of all communities travelled with families from valley areas and other parts of the state as well as from outside the state.

Singh acknowledged that an unfortunate incident happened at Gwaltabi on May 20 when a Manipur State Road Transport Bus ferrying journalists to the festival was stopped and the name of the state written in the windshield was reportedly covered with a white paper, leading to widespread criticism.

Over the last week, protests over the Gwaltabi incident have rocked the Meitei-inhabited Imphal Valley.

Singh said, "That there had been no instructions whatsoever or even remote thought of covering the name of the state, as has been alleged. This has been amply clarified by the state government as well as by the responsible political leadership. What transpired on the ground, would be revealed after a thorough inquiry only." Expressing regret over the incident, Singh also said the state administration has taken the reported untoward incident with utmost seriousness and the Governor has constituted an Inquiry Committee which will submit its report in a timebound manner.

Urging all to maintain public order, Singh also assured all concerned that "Once the report is submitted and those responsible for the lapses, if any, are identified, strict action would be taken." "The state government will also ensure that such incident does not occur in future. The administration is committed to the integrity of the state of Manipur and the only aim of all these efforts is to establish lasting peace in the state," Singh added. PTI COR RG