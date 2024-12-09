Manipur govt withdraws mobile internet ban in nine districts

Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) The Manipur government on Monday withdrew the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts, according to an order issued by the state Home Department.

The decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl districts and its co-relation with internet services, it said.

The order issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said, "The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the state and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl of Manipur with immediate effect".

Internet services were suspended in these districts on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in the Jiri and Barak rivers. Since then, the ban on mobile internet has been extended several times.

The government lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the problems faced by healthcare facilities, educational institutions and various offices. However, Wifi or sharing of hotspots was not allowed.

The December 9 order also requested all mobile internet users to "refrain from any activity which may cause a threat to the general law and order situation in the state which may warrant temporary suspension of internet services in the future".

More than 250 people in Manipur have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. PTI CORR BDC