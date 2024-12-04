Manipur govt’s bid to resume inter-district bus services evokes mixed response from passengers

Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) The Manipur government's attempt to resume inter-district public transport services evoked a mixed response from passengers on Wednesday, with direct buses from Imphal to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi in the hills finding no takers till afternoon, officials said.

However, a few passengers were seen waiting for the buses to take them to Bishnupur and Imphal West districts in the restive state.

People can be able to reach Churachandpur from Bishnupur, and from Sekmai in Imphal West to Kangpokpi.

Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are Kuki-Zo-majority regions, while Imphal and Bishnupur are Meitei-dominated areas.

The state government on Tuesday appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration to this initiative and not to resort to violence.

"Anybody without exemption, if involved in acts which disturb movement of vehicles, will be sternly dealt with and prosecuted as per relevant laws of the land," a government order read.

This is the administration’s second attempt to resume public transport service in 19 months in the state which has been witnessing clashes between Imphal valley-based Meitei communities and Kukis who are based in hill districts.

Officials said they made arrangements for resumption of bus services with adequate security from early morning at the Manipur State Transport (MST) complex here.

However, no passengers seeking to travel directly to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi turned up to avail the services till the filing of this report.

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis first erupted in May last year. At least 258 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since then.

Public bus services between Imphal valley and hill districts also stopped at that time.

In December last year, the government made an attempt to run state transport buses to connect Imphal to Senapati via Kangpokpi and Imphal to Churachandpur via Bishnupur.

However, the initiative did not succeed. Almost empty buses plied between Imphal and Churachandpur while Imphal to Kangpokpi vehicles had to return due to barricades put up on the road by protesters. PTI COR NN