Manipur Guv asks NHIDCL to complete ongoing highway projects in state on time

Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday told the National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL) to accelerate the pace of the ongoing highway projects in the state and to complete it within the stipulated time frame, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Advertisment

It said, "M S Deval, executive director, NHIDCL called on the Governor of Manipur, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today and briefed him on the various national highway projects that are currently under construction in various parts of the state." Deval also gave a comprehensive data on the key challenges faced in executing the tasks, it said.

"The governor while giving a patient hearing to the director asked him to accelerate the pace of the ongoing projects and to complete within the stipulated timeframe as it will improve the state's connectivity," the statement added. PTI COR RG