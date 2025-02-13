Manipur Guv briefed on deployment, operational activities of CRPF

Imphal, Feb 13 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday was briefed on the deployment and operational activities of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during a meeting with officials of the paramilitary force at the Raj Bhavan here.

The outgoing Inspector General of the Manipur and Nagaland Sector, CRPF, Dr Vipul Kumar, and the newly designated IG, Rajendra Narayan Dash, held a meeting with Bhalla, a statement said.

"The officials briefed the Governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region," it said. PTI COR NN