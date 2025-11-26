Manipur Guv calls on people of state to embrace constitutional duties, reject violence

Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday called on the citizens of the state to embrace their constitutional duties, promote unity, reject violence, and protect the dignity and rights of every community in the state.

Participating in a function of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas), Bhalla reflected on the remarkable journey of the Constitution's framing and the visionary leadership of the members of the erstwhile Constituent Assembly.

Bhalla highlighted "the role of B R Ambedkar and other eminent members whose scholarship, clarity of thought, and commitment to democratic ideals shaped one of the world's most resilient constitutional frameworks." The governor highlighted that the resilience of the people of Manipur and their faith in democratic processes continue to reaffirm the spirit of the Constitution.

"From vibrant civil society to youth-led initiatives in education, sports, arts, and entrepreneurship, Manipur demonstrates how constitutional ideals can guide a progressive and harmonious future", Bhalla said.

He also urged, "The people to strengthen democratic values, promote unity, and carry forward the ideals envisioned by the framers of the Constitution and called upon citizens of Manipur to embrace their constitutional duties, promote unity, reject violence, and protect the dignity and rights of every community in the state." As part of the ceremony, the governor led the gathering in reading the Preamble of the Constitution, reaffirming the timeless values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the backbone of the nation.