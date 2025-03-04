Manipur Guv chairs security meeting, reviews law and order situation

Imphal, Mar 4 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the law and order situation of the state on Tuesday, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh along with senior officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, Manipur Police and CRPF attended the meeting, it said.

"This was a follow-up meeting after the security situation of Manipur was reviewed at a meeting held in New Delhi recently, under the chairmanship of Union Home MinisterAmit Shah," it added. PTI CORR SOM