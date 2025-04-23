Manipur Guv condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Imphal, Apr 23 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

In a post on X, the Manipur Raj Bhavan said that Bhalla "strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. He extended condolences to the bereaved and prayed for the injured." Manipur is currently under President's rule.

Senior BJP MLA Govindas Konthoujam also condemned the "senseless act of violence".

Tuesday's terror strike at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam is one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir. PTI COR NN