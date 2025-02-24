Manipur Guv distributes state Kala Akademi awards

Imphal, Feb 24 (PTI) Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday distributed Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) annual awards and fellowships to distinguished personalities who contributed to Manipuri art and culture in various forms.

Speaking at the event at Raj Bhavan, Bhalla said, "I had heard and read about Manipuri art and culture, but today, I have witnessed firsthand why it is renowned across the world." "Manipur is known for its richness and diversity in the field of art and culture. While classical Manipuri dance is renowned worldwide, Lai Haraoba and other folk dances from both the valley and the hills vividly showcase the depth and richness of our ancient cultural heritage," he added.

The governor remarked, "Ever since its inception in 1972, MSKA has been conferring fellowships and awards to people distinguished not only in art and culture but also in literature and fine arts. These awards symbolise the highest standard of excellence and achievement by artists, writers, and practitioners of fine arts. PTI COR MNB