Manipur guv, former CM congratulate women's cricket team for winning world cup

Imphal, Nov 3 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former chief minister N Biren Singh have congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning their maiden World Cup.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan quoted Governor Bhalla as saying, "India creates history! Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup for the very first time. Your dedication, teamwork, and spirit have made the nation proud." It added that the victory was "a glorious moment for Indian sports and for every young girl who dreams big." Singh also lauded the team’s exceptional performance, saying their success has brought immense pride to the nation.

"The team's exceptional performance and determination have made our Nation proud. This remarkable achievement will inspire many to pursue excellence in sports," he posted on X.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba also congratulated the team, saying, "India Women paint the world blue, beat South Africa by 52 runs to win maiden Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time in 52 years." PTI COR MNB