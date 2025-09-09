Manipur Guv holds meeting with Kuki-Zo MLAs ahead of PM's likely visit

Churachandpur/Imphal (Manipur), Sep 9 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday met with at least five Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur, officials said.

The meeting comes ahead of the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second week of this month.

Bhalla met with MLAs Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L Haokip, LM Khaute and Paolienlal Haokip, along with BJP's Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip, at the deputy commissioner's office, an official told PTI.

All the MLAs are from constituencies in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.

The meeting, which started around 11 am, discussed matters related to the preparations for the likely visit of the Prime Minister, sources said.

On Sunday, Bhalla also met with at least 20 BJP MLAs from Imphal Valley, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, and BJP's state unit president A Sharda Devi.

Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said, "The selective invitation undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people." "The meeting was a shocking display of partisanship," the former chief minister said on Monday. PTI COR ACD