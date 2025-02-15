Manipur Guv honours security units for exemplary service to counter-insurgency, disaster response

Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday honoured units of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and Manipur Police with citations for their exemplary service in counter-insurgency and disaster response, an official statement said.

Bhalla distributed the Governor's citations to 46th, 19th and 8th Assam Rifles, 5th Sikh Regiment, 165th Infantry Battalion TA, 87th Battalion CRPF, 21st BSF Battalion, District Police of Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kangpokpi and CID-Crime Branch Manipur Police.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bhalla appreciated the services rendered by the brave men and women in uniform in protecting our security, maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

He said, the event serves as a tribute to the unwavering dedication, courage and exemplary service displayed by the units of our forces in their duty to the nation and to the people of Manipur.

The governor said the "forces have played a great role in safeguarding our sovereignty, maintaining peace and harmony, and ensuring security of our citizens. Their valour, professionalism and commitment to duty have earned them the admiration and gratitude of the people." "We recognise and honour those units that have demonstrated outstanding bravery, selfless service, and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. Whether it is counter-insurgency operations, humanitarian efforts, disaster response, or ensuring internal security, these units have displayed exceptional dedication and commitment to their duty," he said.

"As we present the Governor's Unit Citation today, let it be a symbol of our deep appreciation and recognition of the sacrifices made by our forces," he added. PTI COR RG