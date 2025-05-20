Manipur Guv inaugurates Shirui Lily festival after a gap of two years

Ukhrul, May 20 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday inaugurated the 5th state-level Shirui Lily Festival at Heritage Ground of Shirui village in Ukhrul district after a gap of two years.

He urged all to work for harmonious and peaceful living among all sections of society.

The five-day festival showcases cultural events, games, music and food of Manipur state in general and those of the Tangkhul Naga tribe.

It could not be held in the past two years because of ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, the governor said that Shirui Lily festival is a tribute to the magnificent State Flower of Shirui Lily.

The rare plant is a living symbol of Manipur's ecological wealth and natural heritage, he said.

Bhalla described Shirui Lily as more than a botanical treasure, as it symbolises resilience, uniqueness, and ecological balance.

The festival serves as a collective reminder to protect this endangered species while celebrating the vibrant Tangkhul Naga culture through traditional dances, music, crafts, and local cuisines, uniting people from all walks of life.

Describing Ukhrul as the crown jewel of Manipur's hill districts, the governor said it is a new beginning for the festival, being held after a gap of two years.

"We have the intent of promoting this festival all across the country and abroad," he said.

Bhalla said, "The people need to forget smaller things and work for a harmonious and peaceful living among all sections of society." PTI COR NN