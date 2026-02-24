Manipur Guv pays last respects to BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte's mortal remains

Imphal, Feb 24 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte in Churachandpur district, a Lok Bhavan statement said.

The governor laid a wreath and shawl in honour of the departed soul at the deceased's residence. He met the bereaved family members and expressed his heartfelt condolences and conveyed his sympathies during this moment of profound grief, it said.

Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator from Thanlon constituency in Pherzawl district, sustained grievous injuries in a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. He died in a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday.

His mortal remains were brought to Mizoram by air and later taken to his residence in Churachandpur district.

Bhalla also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, and wished strength and courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Security advisor Kuldiep Singh also paid his respects by laying a wreath and a shawl as a mark of solemn respect. PTI COR ACD