Manipur Guv pays tribute to Bose in Moirang where INA raised tricolour in 1944

Moirang: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday paid tributes at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose in Moirang, where on this day in 1944 the tricolour was raised by the INA.

Speaking at the programme at the INA Martyrs' Memorial Complex in Moirang in Bishnupur district, Bhalla said it was a profound honour for him to commemorate one of the historic episodes in India's struggle for Independence.

He said what the Indian National Army (INA) did in Moirang symbolised resistance, hope, and the unyielding spirit of a nation determined to be free.

The INA's pursuit of Independence was driven by resolute action rather than negotiation, he said.

"Though the INA's presence in Moirang was brief, its legacy continues to inspire generations with the spirit of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism," he added.