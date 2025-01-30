Manipur Guv pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Imphal, Jan 30 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, cabinet ministers, MLAs and top civil and police officers also laid wreaths at Gandhi's statue.

"Besides singing of Bhajans, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed freedom fighters," a statement said.

Congress members led by former CM O Ibobi Singh and the party's state president K Meghachandra offered floral tributes at Gandhi's bust at the party office in Imphal. PTI CORR SOM