Manipur Guv pays tributes to freedom fighter Hijam Irabot Singh on his birth anniversary

Imphal, Sep 30 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter and social reformer Hijam Irabot Singh on his birth anniversary, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

On the occasion of Jananeta Irabot Day, he urged people to commit to build a society grounded in unity, progress and empowerment.

The governor paid floral tributes at the statue of Hijam Irabot Singh at Irawat Square in Imphal, it said.

"Today, on Jananeta Irabot Day, we remember the visionary leader, social reformer and freedom fighter Jananeta Hijam Irabot Singh, whose dedication to social justice and the welfare of the people of Manipur continues to inspire generations. Let us reflect on his contributions and commit to building a society grounded in unity, progress and empowerment," the governor said on X.

Several MLAs, state government officials and distinguished guests also paid homage to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

Hijam Irabot Singh, widely revered as Lamyanba, was a social reformer, political leader, and freedom fighter of Manipur, who championed the cause of the poor, peasants, and workers, striving for equality and social justice throughout his life.

The day is observed in multiple localities in the Imphal valley with cleanliness drives and events.