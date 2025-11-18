Manipur Guv reviews border fencing work along border with Myanmar

Imphal, Nov 18 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing boundary-fencing work along the state's border with Myanmar,, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Manipur shares 398 km of the international border with Myanmar, of which around 10 km are fenced.

Chairing a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, Bhalla reviewed the overall progress of the construction work along Manipur's border with Myanmar, it said.

"Senior officers... briefed the Governor on the progress of the fencing, key operational issues, and the overall performance of the project," the official said.

The officials also flagged concerns related to security and communication, and put forward recommendations to ensure faster and smoother execution of the remaining work, the officials said.

Bhalla said that necessary support will be extended by the state government to address the concerns, an official statement added. PTI CORR RBT