Manipur Guv reviews budgetary allocations of various departments

Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday reviewed the overall budgetary allocations of various departments and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in various relief camps in the state, officials said.

Bhalla, during a review meeting with Chief Secretary P K Singh and other senior officials, also enquired about the arrangements of imparting skill development training, and the feasibility of employment opportunities in private sectors for the IDPs, they said.

He directed officials to take steps for the implementation of ‘Hunar Se Rojgar’, a central initiative, for the youths in the state, especially the IDPs.

Bhalla also met Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General, Assam Rifles at the Raj Bhavan, during which he briefed the governor on operational and deployment activities in the region, the officials said. PTI CORR RBT