Manipur guv reviews overall security situation in Churachandpur

Imphal, Aug 19 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the overall development initiatives and security situation in Churachandpur district, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

During his visit to the district, Bhalla visited a pre-fabricated resettlement camp at Torbung, where he met with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Bhalla chaired an interactive session with MLAs, representatives of civil society organisations and student leaders at the DC office, it added.

During the meeting, Zomi Council, the apex body of Zomi tribe, led by its leaders raised their concerns regarding resettlement of IDPs and their welfare measures.

"They highlighted their grievances and requested the governor for taking up necessary steps. The governor acknowledged their concerns," it said.

"In the afternoon, the governor reviewed the overall security situation in the district during which a detailed presentation was given by Commander, 27 Sector, AR, Brigadier S. Prashanth at the sector headquarters" it added. PTI COR MNB