Manipur guv thanks PM for steadfast support, commitment to state

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his steadfast support and commitment towards the state's progress and development.

Replying to Modi's greetings to the people of Manipur on statehood day, the Lok Bhavan Imphal said the prime minister has underscored the Centre's continued focus on development, inclusive growth, and improved opportunities for the people of the state, while honouring its rich heritage and resilience.

"The people of Manipur express their gratitude to the prime minister for his steadfast support and commitment to the state's progress and development," the Lok Bhavan posted on X.

In his message, Modi said the people of Manipur are enriching India's progress through their dedication and hard work, and expressed confidence that the state will continue to move forward steadily on the path of development in the times to come.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also extended his gratitude to Modi for his wishes on the occasion.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "Grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his warm wishes on Manipur Statehood Day. Manipur's resilient people, rich culture, and sporting spirit will continue to inspire the nation as the state moves forward on the path of progress." PTI COR MNB