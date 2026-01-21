Manipur Guv thanks PM for support to state, stresses trust-building to overcome challenges

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his steadfast support and commitment towards the state's progress and development.

Replying to Modi's greetings to the people of Manipur on statehood day, the Lok Bhavan Imphal said the prime minister has underscored the Centre's continued focus on development, inclusive growth, and improved opportunities for the people of the state, while honouring its rich heritage and resilience.

The governor emphasised the role of dialogue, trust-building and collective effort in addressing challenges in the state.

"The people of Manipur express their gratitude to the prime minister for his steadfast support and commitment to the state's progress and development," the Lok Bhavan posted on X.

In his message, Modi said the people of Manipur are enriching India's progress through their dedication and hard work, and expressed confidence that the state will continue to move forward steadily on the path of development in the times to come.

Speaking at the 55th statehood day celebrations, Bhalla said the Prime Minister had acknowledged Manipur’s important place in Indian history and appreciated its achievements in sports, rich cultural heritage, and natural beauty.

The governor also conveyed the deep gratitude of the people of Manipur to the Prime Minister for his concern, support, and continued engagement with the state.

He also said, "Role of dialogue, trust-building, and collective effort remains important in addressing challenges", and underlined the importance of youth in shaping the future of the state.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also extended his gratitude to Modi for his wishes on the occasion.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "Grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his warm wishes on Manipur Statehood Day. Manipur's resilient people, rich culture, and sporting spirit will continue to inspire the nation as the state moves forward on the path of progress." Bhalla described the significance of the statehood day as a symbol of Manipur’s democratic aspirations, constitutional empowerment, and collective identity.

He reflected on the state’s rich history and cultural heritage, and emphasised the shared responsibility of citizens to uphold peace, harmony, unity, and the rule of law.

Bhalla also stressed the importance of youths’ participation and active engagement in nation-building through discipline, innovation, public service, and social cohesion, and added, "peace, harmony, and mutual respect among communities remain essential for sustained development".

Bhalla later inaugurated the monumental national flag at Kangla Nongpok Torban, sponsored by the Flag Foundation of India.

