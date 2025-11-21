Manipur guv urges people to embrace spirit of oneness at Sangai festival

Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday urged the people of the state to embrace the spirit of oneness and participate wholeheartedly in the 12th edition of the Sangai Festival.

Inaugurating the festival at Hapta Kangjeibung here, Bhalla highlighted its role as a unifying platform that showcases the state’s rich culture, entrepreneurial energy, and tourism potential.

Bhalla said the festival would serve as a catalyst for livelihood generation across artisans, youth, and local enterprises.

Emphasising inclusivity, the governor underlined that the celebrations span both the hills and the valley, bringing diverse communities together through shared cultural pride.

He said the festival embodies the essence of the 'Festival of Oneness,' celebrating indigenous dance, music, crafts, and traditional sports.

Bhalla added that the festival stands not only as a cultural celebration but also as a symbol of resilience and social harmony, noting that over 135 potential tourist sites are being identified for holistic development.

Acknowledging the plight of internally displaced persons, Bhalla stressed that their well being remains a paramount state responsibility. PTI COR MNB