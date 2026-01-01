Manipur Guv urges people to reaffirm commitment to peace, harmony on New Year

Imphal, Jan 1 (PTI) Extending New Year greetings, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla called upon people to reaffirm their commitment to peace, harmony, and mutual respect.

Bhalla urged people to work together to foster lasting peace and stability in the state.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the joyous occasion of New Year's Day, 2026. As we step into 2026, let us collectively reaffirm our commitment to peace, harmony, and mutual respect," he said in a statement on New Year's Eve.

"Let this be a year in which we strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all communities, uphold the values of unity in diversity, and work together to foster lasting peace and stability in the State," he said.

Bhalla said he was hopeful that 2026 would usher in greater understanding, prosperity, and well-being for all.

"May the spirit of cooperation and compassion guide us towards building a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Manipur," he said.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February 2025, with BJP leader N Biren Singh resigning as the chief minister amid criticism of his government's handling of the ethnic clashes that left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless.

Singh also extended New Year greetings, stating that he was confident 2026 would bring new opportunities, renewed trust, and steady progress for Manipur.

"May the coming year bring peace, good health, and prosperity to every household. Let us move forward together with renewed hope and unity," he said in a post on X.

State Congress president K Meghachandra Singh said he was hopeful that the New Year would bring peace, healing and justice to every family, restore trust and harmony among communities, and renew collective commitment to democracy, humanity and the rule of law.

"As we welcome the New Year, our thoughts are with the people of Manipur, who have endured a year of pain, uncertainty and loss. Yet, even in the darkest times, the spirit of Manipur has remained unbroken, resilient, compassionate and united in hope," he said in a post on X.

"Let this year be one of reconciliation, dignity and lasting peace, where every voice is heard, and every life is valued. Wishing all the people of Manipur a New Year filled with hope, strength and a shared future of peace," he added. PTI CORR SOM