Manipur: Hand grenade along with threat note found outside office of snacks maker

Imphal, Dec 10 (PTI) A hand grenade was found outside the office of a well-known snacks maker in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday along with a threat letter, police said.

The hand grenade was found outside the office of Kangla Food at Nambol around 6.30 am, they said.

After spotting it, the staffers of the company immediately informed the police who seized the hand grenade.

The note, which was found, said "no more warning after this" and "we have been waiting for your calls for many months", police said.

The threat was related to extortion, they said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation started. PTI CORR SOM