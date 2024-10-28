Manipur: Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan

Imphal: A hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women's College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan here, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident triggered panic among passersby.

Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it, an officer said.

The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the chief minister's official residence, and Manipur Police headquarters.

The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats.