Manipur IDPs protest at relief camps against celebrating Sangai tourism festival

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Imphal valley districts on Thursday staged sit-ins at their respective relief camps against celebrating the annual Sangai tourism festival.

The festival, which had been suspended for two years after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023, is scheduled to be held from November 21 to November 30.

The protests were held at the relief camps located af Lamboikhongkhong Trade Centre, Konthoujam, Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex in Imphal West district and at Sajiwa and Akampat in Imphal East district.

The IDPs held placards and raised slogans boycotting the Sangai festival and demanding resettlement of IDPs before organising it.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023. The state is under President’s Rule since February this year.

At a relief camp in Lamboikhongnangkhong, IDP Shanta Singh said, "We are barely surviving at the relief camps. It’s heartbreaking to see that our issues are being gradually sidelined to portray a normalcy in the state. We demand our resettlement before any mega festival is organised by the government." Meanwhile, with several civil society organisations boycotting the festival, security deployment across Imphal and outside the main venue of the festival has been increased.

The state government appealed to people to participate in the festival.

"While the relief and rehabilitation of IDPs (internally displaced persons) is the top priority for the state government, holding of Sangai festival is also important for economic acceleration and providing market linkages to local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and farmers, boosting trade and investment," Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Monday.

A 24-hour bandh, called by a proscribed outfit opposing the festival partially affected normal life in Imphal valley districts on Wednesday. PTI COR NN