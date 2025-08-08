Manipur IDPs to be resettled at their homes securely, says chief secretary

Imphal, Aug 8 (PTI) Newly appointed Chief Secretary of Manipur Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday assured the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kangpokpi district that they would be resettled at their respective homes securely.

Goel gave the assurance during a visit to Ngahmun relief camp and Mandop relief camp in the district, an official statement said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. Many of the homeless people are staying in relief camps.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur.

Interacting with the IDPs, Goel emphasised that the main focus of the government is to resettle them at their own homes, in a peaceful and secure manner.

He assured them that "the state police and paramilitary forces are working tirelessly to ensure that all IDPs are able to return to their original homes without any unfortunate incidents occurring".

The chief secretary, who assumed charge on July 21, also encouraged the camp inmates to reach out to him with any request or grievance about improving facilities at the camp.

The IDPs expressed concerns about their current condition, including lack of exam centres in the district.

Goel later chaired a District Level Department meeting to discuss the progress of various schemes. PTI COR NN