Manipur: IDPs to stage protest on Nov 20 opposing Sangai festival amid resettlement delay

Imphal, Nov 17 (PTI) Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Imphal valley districts are set to stage protests at their respective relief camps on Thursday in protest against the 10-day Sangai tourism festival starting November 21.

Vice-chairman of the Committee of Protection of Meitei People, Rajendra Singh, told reporters on Monday that the state government should first focus on the resettlement of displaced people before organising the event.

"The Manipur government is going to organise the annual Sangai tourism festival after two years. It will be better if the event is organised after the resettlement of the IDPs and free movement on the highways," he said.

"We had been assured that IDPs would be resettled before December. But hardly any step has been taken in that direction. Our appeal to all is to support us (IDPs) in this boycott," Singh added.

Meanwhile, preparations for the festival are underway after a two-year gap following the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023.

Additional state and central forces have been deployed around Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue of the festival. PTI COR MNB