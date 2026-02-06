Manipur: Illicit poppy plantations on 200 acres destroyed

Imphal (PTI): Security forces destroyed illicit poppy plantations on 200 acres of land in separate drives in the hill districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

The drives were carried out on Thursday.

Illegal poppy plantations on 185 acres of land were destroyed in Khamashom and Leingangching hill ranges in Ukhrul district, a police statement said.

Two empty huts at the plantation sites were also destroyed.

In another operation, security forces destroyed an illegal poppy plantation on 20 acres of land in a hill range in Khudei Khullen area in Tengnoupal district, it said.