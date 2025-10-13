Manipur in crisis due to BJP’s double-engine govt, alleges Congress

Imphal, Oct 13 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Monday alleged that the current political crisis and unrest in the state are the direct outcomes of the “divisive and corrupt double-engine government” of the BJP.

He also attacked the National Peoples' Party (NPP) of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for its continued support to the BJP at both state and national levels.

The state Congress president had alleged last week that the NPP played a major role in “destroying the stability” of the state.

Meghachandra claimed that the Congress is not driven by political opportunism but by principles.

"The current political crisis, social unrest, and breakdown of governance (in Manipur) are the direct outcomes of the BJP-led double-engine government’s divisive, corrupt, and insensitive rule, which the NPP has continued to support both in the Centre and the state," he told reporters here.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in the northeastern state since May 2023.

Manipur was governed by a BJP-led coalition before the President’s Rule was imposed in the state in February this year. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

“The Congress party in Manipur is not driven by political opportunism, but by principles, accountability, and the people’s interest," Meghachandra said.

He asserted that the Congress stands by the people of Manipur in their demand for justice, peace, and the protection of their cultural identity.

"We appeal to all democratic forces and civil society organisations to unite in safeguarding the legacy of Manipur and in holding the (erstwhile) ruling alliance accountable for its repeated failures," the Congress leader said.