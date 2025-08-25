Manipur: Internally displaced person found dead near relief camp

Imphal, Aug 25 (PTI) A 46-year-old internally displaced person (IDP) was found hanging near a relief camp in Manipur’s Imphal East district, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, Konsam Romesh, went missing around 6 pm on Sunday, and two hours later, was found dead near the camp, he said.

“He was found hanging near the relief camp... no foul play, however, is suspected,” the official said, without elaborating.

Konsam was displaced from Sadu Yengkhuman area in Imphal East, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023. He is survived by wife and two children.

Another IDP staying at the camp told reporters that Romesh could have died by suicide due to financial hardships and depression caused by a prolonged stay in cramped relief accommodations.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.