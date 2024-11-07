Manipur is on transitional phase, cannot embrace illegal immigrants in name of inclusiveness: CM

Imphal, Nov 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the state cannot accept illegal immigrants under the guise of inclusiveness.

He emphasised that the people of Manipur are enduring hardships for the benefit of future generations and that protecting the rights of indigenous communities must remain a top priority.

Speaking at a school event in Imphal, Singh said, "Manipur is in a transitional period. Many have faced hardships, with thousands leaving their homes and living in relief camps. Valuable lives have been lost. To protect the future generation, a firm stand and commitment is needed from politicians." "All the 34 government-recognised tribes in the state, including Thadou, Hmar, Gangte, Tangkhul, Mao, and Maram, have been given indigenous status. These tribes are the original settlers of the land. While we support inclusiveness, we cannot accommodate outsiders or illegal immigrants in the name of inclusiveness, as we do not have the capacity for that. It would obliterate our indigenous communities," Singh added.

Singh further highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "nation-first" approach, which he urged everyone to follow.

Singh remarked that "education is the backbone of society," and announced that a syllabus committee had been formed to introduce a curriculum that would help students learn about the state’s history, including the diverse tribes of Manipur.

He also mentioned that a new "Know Your Manipur" general knowledge book would be published by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

On the progress of the education sector, Singh said, "Today, we are seeing intense and healthy competition between government and private schools, and the results are beneficial for all of us." PTI COR MNB