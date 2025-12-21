Manipur: ITLF to stage protest against 'breach of buffer zone'

Imphal, Dec 21 (PTI) A Kuki-Zo outfit from Manipur's Churachandpur district said it will organise a sit-in at Torbung bordering Bishnupur on Monday against the "breach of buffer zone".

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), in a statement, expressed deep concern and condemned "continued and deliberate attempts by Meiteis to breach the buffer zone".

The outfit referred to the areas between Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated hills as "buffer zone".

It claimed explosives have been planted beyond the buffer zone, instilling fear and panic among the general public, and have disrupted the peaceful atmosphere of the Christmas season.

ITLF urged all sections of the Kuki-Zo community to stage a protest at Torbung on Monday at 11 am to demand "safety, peace and respect of the buffer zone".

The development came a few days after unknown miscreants resorted to indiscriminate firing near Phougakchao Ikhai, where displaced persons from the Meitei community have been resettled after approval of government authorities.

Torbung is located less than 2 km from Phougakchao Ikhai.

Following the firing, security forces had recovered at least 16 IEDs and locally made mortars near Kangvai, less than 1 km from Phougakchao Ikhai.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI COR ACD