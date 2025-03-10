Manipur: Jiribam DC appeals to uphold peace, communal harmony in district

Imphal, Mar 10 (PTI) Manipur's Jiribam deputy commissioner Krishna Kumar on Monday appealed to the people of the district to uphold peace, unity and communal harmony and assured that the administration, in coordination with security forces, remains committed to ensuring the safety, security and wellbeing of every resident, an official statement said.

In a public appeal, Kumar said, "Jiribam has always been a beacon of communal brotherhood, cultural diversity, coexistence and mutual respect. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard these cherished values for a prosperous and harmonious society. At this juncture, it is imperative that we reinforce these values and stand together as one." Acknowledging recent tensions, he reassured the public that disorder and violence only hinder progress.

"Recent events have caused anxiety and uncertainty among our people. However, history has shown that violence and discord only serve to obstruct development. The district administration, in coordination with security forces, is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of every resident, and we have successfully maintained peace and harmony for the past several months," he said.

"We are working in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations and community leaders to restore peace and normalcy," he said.

He urged all citizens to act with restraint and wisdom. "Let us refrain from spreading unverified information or rumors that could further escalate tensions." PTI COR MNB