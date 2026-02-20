Manipur journalists hold protest in Imphal over assault of local newspaper editor

Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) Journalists in Manipur staged a sit-in here on Friday to protest against the assault of the senior editor of a local newspaper by armed men.

During the protest, jointly organised by All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors' Guild Manipur (EGM) at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai, the scribes raised slogans and held placards with "we oppose attack on media persons" and "stop intimidating media persons" written on them.

Armed men intercepted the car of Khoirom Loyalakpa, the editor of Manipuri daily Naharolgi Thoudang, near Hatta Cemetery, around 10 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Two rounds were fired at his vehicle, which shattered the rear glass. Following this, the attackers physically assaulted him, they said.

Loyalakpa was taken to a hospital with a bloodied nose and discharged after primary treatment, they said.

In a memorandum submitted by AMWJU and EGM to the chief minister, the journalists' organisations said that the "brutal attack marks yet another assault on a working journalist in the state and is not an isolated incident".

"Loyalakpa and other media professionals have been targeted, threatened, and intimidated — acts which not only endanger individual lives but also undermine freedom of expression and democratic principles," the memorandum said.

They also demanded an immediate and time-bound registration of an FIR against the attackers.

The protesters urged the chief minister to ensure a "swift and transparent investigation to identify, apprehend, and prosecute all persons responsible for the crime". PTI CORR BDC