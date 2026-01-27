Manipur: Kuki, Naga apex bodies condemn arson in Kangpokpi

Imphal/Churachandpur, Jan 27 (PTI) The apex bodies of Kuki and Naga communities of Manipur on Tuesday condemned the arson attack by militants, in which several houses in a village in Kangpokpi district were reduced to ashes on January 26.

The incident took place at K Songlung village in the Kuki-majority district in the afternoon.

In a joint statement, the two apex bodies, Kuki Inpi Manipur and United Naga Council, said it condemns the burning of houses at K Songlung (Part II) in broad daylight rendering loss of properties.

At least five houses and farmhouses, and two SUVs were set on fire by militants.

The Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson faction), an armed outfit, claimed responsibility of the attack, allegING that the houses and farmhouses were being used by illicit poppy cultivators.

The two apex organisations also appealed to the general public to maintain peace and refrain from any form of violence between the communities.

It cautioned "all fellow tribals to refrain from writing/posting unwarranted rumours, false propaganda creating animosity and tension amongst the communities." The joint meeting also shared the concerns and solidarity to the victims and stressed the need for relief and justice for the affected families.

Meanwhile, a student group based in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district said it will organise a rally on Wednesday, demanding a political solution to the problems of the community.

The rally under the theme, “We want political solution, not popular government”, will begin at 10 am.

It is being organised to protest over the proposed formation of a popular government in Manipur in the absence of a political settlement, and to reiterate the demand for a political solution to address unresolved grievances, according to a statement issued by the Joint Students of Churachandpur.

Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February last year. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands have become homeless in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2024. PTI COR NN