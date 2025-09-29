Manipur: Kuki village chiefs refuse land compensation, demand halt to Indo-Myanmar border fencing

Imphal, Sep 29 (PTI) Sixteen Kuki village chiefs residing along the India–Myanmar border have declared a "non-cooperation" stance in protest against the ongoing border fencing and demanded an immediate suspension of all activities till the political demands of the Kuki-Zo people are met.

In a joint statement, the chiefs said rallies have been held and memorandums submitted to relevant authorities opposing the construction of border fencing and the proposed scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

"In the interest of the Kuki Zo people, we are compelled to declare our non-cooperation by not claiming land compensation or entering into negotiations until our political demand is met and normalcy returns to the state" it said.

Kuki organisations have been demanding a separate administration for the community, a demand that has been strongly opposed by the Meitei community, which insists on preserving the territorial and administrative integrity of the state.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar, of which 10 km fencing has been completed, officials said. PTI COR MNB