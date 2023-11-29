Manipur: Kuki Zo community takes out rallies demanding separate administration

Imphal/Churachandpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Thousands of Kuki Zo people on Wednesday hit the streets in several districts of Manipur demanding separate administration for the community.

In Churachandpur, agitators under the aegis of Zo United undertook a three-km-long march from Lamka Public Ground to the 'Wall of Remembrance' near the DC office.

They urged the Centre to hasten the process of establishing a separate administration in areas of the state that are dominated by the Kuki Zo community.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the deputy commissioner.

Zo United convener Albert Renthlei said another memorandum was earlier submitted to the Centre over the issue but no reply was received.

"A separate administration is a must for the community as atrocities have been committed against us since May 3... now we can live with Meiteis only as good neighbours," he said.

Rallies were also brought out in Kangpokpi district under the leadership of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and in Mizoram-bordering Pherzawl district. Similar rallies were brought out in Tengnoupal, Saikul and Zampuitlang.

Strict security arrangements were ensured in district headquarters and inter-district boundaries of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.

A planned rally was, however, cancelled in Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district after the community raised objections to holding the stir.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ongoing ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki Zo community in Manipur since May 3 this year. PTI COR ACD