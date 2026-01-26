Manipur: Kuki-Zo organisations condemn awarding of Shaurya Chakra to CRPF officer

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Kuki-Zo civil society organisationshave strongly condemned the awarding of a gallantry award to a CRPF officer who led a team of the paramilitary force in foiling a militant attack during which 10 militants were killed in Manipur's Jiribam district.

In a statement, Churachandpur district-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said it was "appalled by the Indian government’s decision to award a gallantry medal to an assistant commandant of the CRPF for the killing of 10 Kuki-Zo tribal men in Manipur in 2024".

The condemnation came after CRPF assistant commandant Vipin Wilson was conferred the Shaurya Chakra for foiling the militant attack in Jiribam district on November 11, 2024.

Ten suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on that day after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district.

The CRPF, in a post on X on Sunday informed, "Saluting the indomitable spirit of AC Vipin Wilson. On 11 Nov 2024, he led a CRPF QAT to foil a camp attack by insurgents in Manipur, neutralizing 10 of them. For his unparalleled bravery, he is conferred with the Shaurya Chakra this Republic Day." According to the ITLF, 10 tribal village volunteers were mercilessly gunned down by CRPF personnel when they had gone to Jiribam district to protect their community.

The forum said it condemned "in the strongest terms" the awarding of the Shaurya Chakra to the officer, alleging that the decision to open fire was taken against men who were "only trying to protect their community amid the ethnic conflict in Manipur".

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) also condemned the awarding of the gallatary award to Wilson and demanded "immediate revocation of the Shaurya Chakra and all related commendations to his team." PTI COR MNB