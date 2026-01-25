Manipur: Last rites of Meitei man shot dead in Churachandpur held

Imphal, Jan 25 (PTI) The last rites of the Meitei man, who was shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district, were conducted at his birthplace in Kakching district on Sunday.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) co-convenor L Sushil Singh said the body of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh was taken from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) morgue in Imphal earlier in the day and cremated at Kakching Khunou village.

"The decision to receive the body was taken after a meeting between the family members, JAC representatives and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla last night. The governor gave a very positive response to our demands," Singh told reporters.

Rishikanta and his wife were allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants from their house in the Tuibong area of Churachandpur on January 21. While his wife was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle, he was shot dead on camera.

Singh said the JAC has demanded the arrest of the deceased's wife, who is a Kuki, and claimed that the police had informed them that an investigation against her was underway.

On the demand for a suitable government job for the deceased's brother, Singh said the governor had responded by saying, "Let’s see." Meanwhile, local MLA M Rameshwar said the crime should not be viewed through an ethnic lens and appealed to Kuki legislators to assist in apprehending those responsible for what he termed an "inhuman and barbaric killing".

He alleged that the incident was aimed at sabotaging the peace process, provoking a reaction from the Meitei community and derailing efforts to form a popular government. PTI CORR SOM