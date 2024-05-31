Manipur: Man electrocuted in flood-hit Imphal West

Imphal, May 31 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was electrocuted to death while trying to pump out excess water from his house in Manipur's flood-hit Imphal West district on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ingudam Nitai Singh -- a resident of the Keisamthong area, was electrocuted while working on an electric water pump, they said.

His wife Geetarani was injured in the incident. She was admitted to a private hospital, they added.

Thousands of houses in the Imphal valley have been inundated due to the overflowing Nambul river and the breach of the embankments of the Imphal river. PTI CORR SOM