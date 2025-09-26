Manipur: Market drive conducted on revised GST rates

Imphal, Sep 26 (PTI) Manipur government officials on Friday undertook a drive at key market areas of Imphal to check and raise awareness on the implementation of revised GST rates in the state.

Market drive was conducted by officials of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution along with DIPR at key commercial areas of Thangal bazaar, Paona market and Khuyathong in Imphal, where most wholesalers and distributors are concentrated, officials said.

During the drive, revised GST rate structures across different categories of stationery items, medicines and FMCG were given while traders and consumers were informed on the "compliance procedures and benefits of the new reforms", they said.

Urging all sections to actively embrace the reforms, the officials also stated that "the shift to GST 2.0 with a two-rate structure poses immediate transitional challenges.

They called on wholesalers and retailers to maintain proper records, adjust pricing with anti profiteering rules, and pro actively manage inventory, pricing, compliance and communication.

Meanwhile, Officer on Special Duty (Petroleum Oil Lubricant), Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Haobam Bobby told mediapersons that, "Strict monitoring will be carried out against the illegal sale and stocking of petroleum products such as Motor Spirit (petrol) and High Speed Diesel (diesel) without valid licenses.

"As per the Explosives Act, any individual dealing with petroleum products must obtain a license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)", he said, adding that "unauthorised persons have been found operating petrol fuel dispensers from their residences and selling fuel illegally.

Haobam cautioned that such practices are extremely dangerous, pose risks of explosion and fire hazards.

Haobam also stated that these activities are clear violations of the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, and offenders will face strict penalties under the law.

Haobam also said, "CAF & PD has issued a 15-day deadline to those involved to immediately cease such practices, failing which, legal action will be initiated." PTI COR RG