Mastermind behind parading two women naked held; considering capital punishment: Manipur CM

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district, officials said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Officials said that several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday and one person, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said.

The accused was prominently seen in the 26-second clip.

Police had issued a statement on Wednesday saying a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The chief minister said that after taking suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the police swung into action and made the first arrest in the morning.

“My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhuman act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday,” Singh tweeted.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he said.

More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.