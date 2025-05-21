Manipur: Meitei group COCOMI calls 48-hour strike over removal of state name from bus

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) Meitei group COCOMI on Wednesday evening called a 48-hour strike across Manipur from midnight to protest the removal of the state's name from a government bus with journalists on board, and demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of three top officers.

It was alleged that security forces had stopped the bus, on which journalists were being taken by the state government to cover the 'Shirui Lily' tourism festival on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staff to conceal the state's name in 'Manipur State Transport' written on the windshield with a white paper.

Condemning the incident that happened in Gwaltabi, around 25 km from Imphal city, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Khuraijam Athouba demanded the resignations of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, besides an apology from the governor.

"The decision to have Manipur removed from a state bus itself is anti-Manipur, absolutely challenges the idea of Manipur and its historical and cultural identity," he said.

"The people of Manipur demand to know under whose authority the decision was taken. It should be clarified to the public within 48 hours," he added.

Athouba said the incident undermined the respect Manipur deserves.

"Such irresponsible decision and attitude towards the identity of Manipur has forced us to call a 48-hour general strike across the state, starting tonight at midnight. During this period, the governor must tender an apology and all three officers must resign," he said.

Athouba alleged that instead of acting against threats of killing Meitei who visit the 'Shirui Lily' festival, the government was trying to compromise with the legacy of Manipur.

"We demand immediate withdrawal of such an administration (under the President's Rule), and allow the people of the state to rule as they understand the significance and value of Manipur's name," he said. PTI CORR SOM