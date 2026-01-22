Manipur: Meitei man shot dead in Kuki-majority area sparking tension; case may be handed over to NIA

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Jan 22 (PTI) A man belonging to the Meitei community was shot dead after being abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district, in a fresh escalation of the tensions in restive Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, one of the two Lok Sabha MPs of the state, said that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has informed him that the process is underway to hand over the case to the NIA.

Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, whose wife is a Kuki, was abducted from his home in the Tuibong area on Wednesday and shot dead in the vicinity of Natjang village, a senior officer said.

The kidnappers are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA), a non-signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The SoO pact was signed between the Centre, the Manipur government and dozens of Kuki-Zo militant groups.

Singh, who hailed from Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, was married to Chingnu Haokip of Churachandpur and assumed a tribal name, Ginminthang. He returned to Churachandpur from Nepal recently, according to local sources.

He was allowed to stay with his wife, by some local groups, they said.

The deceased's father Mayanglambam Tombi Singh told reporters, "After arriving from Nepal, he had been staying in Churachandpur for a few weeks at his wife's place. He never informed of his whereabouts. We have been told that he was abducted by three armed men on Wednesday evening. His wife was also taken with him, but was later pushed out from a moving vehicle." Protests erupted in Kakching district on Thursday as people in Kakching Khunou Lamkhai area burnt tyres on roads, stopped vehicles and staged a sit-in against the killing of the Meitei man.

Demonstrations were also held in parts of Wangkhei in Imphal East district, condemning the killing.

Kukis and Meiteis do not venture into each other's areas after the violence broke out in May 2023, leaving the state deeply divided on ethnic lines. Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the hostilities. The state has been under President’s Rule since February last year.

The militants abducted both the man and his wife, and took them towards Natjang in the Henglep police station area, where he was suspected to be shot dead, the officer said. The wife was later set free, he said.

A purported video clip of the chilling incident went viral on social media, showing Singh begging for his life with folded hands before he was shot by the armed men.

The body recovered from the Natjang village was brought to the morgue of the district hospital around 1.30 am, the police said.

A suo motu case was registered, and efforts are underway to nab those involved, the officer said.

After meeting Bhalla late in the evening, the MP told reporters: "The governor said investigation into the killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh is underway and the process is on to hand it over to the NIA. He said there has been a lead on those involved in the killing, though it's yet to be confirmed." Akoijam, a Congress leader, said the central government must take corrective measures. “We can see and feel insincerity in its acts, and hopefully all will work with sincerity." Terming the killing an act of desperation, he said there are misplaced perceptions that their demands could be met by such acts.

Akoijam also appealed to the Centre not to "allow some elements to arm-twist the state", and added that if there is a will to take action, it will not take a week.

BJP state unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi condemned the killing of the Meitei man.

Devi, in a post on X, said, "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and go against the values of peace, harmony, and humanity." She also appealed to "all sections of society to remain united, uphold the rule of law, and work collectively to strengthen our social fabric and ensure a peaceful and secure future for all".

Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) Convenor Y Dhiren told reporters, "We strongly condemn the killing by Chin-Kuki narco terrorists. For many months, we have been trying to restore peace by communicating with different communities. It is very unfortunate that the criminal acts of Kuki militants are not being controlled but rather allowed." The Joint Action Committee, formed in connection with the killing, demanded immediate arrests of those involved in the criminal activity and handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

JAC convenor Khumukcham Pradeep Kumar claimed, " The government is not able to control armed miscreants, and thus the administration of the state should be handed over to a popular government." He also said joint protests would be held with other civil society groups in the state if the demands are not met. PTI CORR SOM BDC NN