Manipur: Missing village volunteer found dead

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old village volunteer, who had gone missing for four days, was on Sunday found dead at Molham Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, police said.

The bullet-riddled body of Ningthoujam Manisana was recovered during a search operation in the morning by security forces and local villagers, they said.

Manisana went missing while defending the Moirangpurel area in Imphal East district, following an armed attack by members of a rival community on February 7, a police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR RBT